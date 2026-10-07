VAT refunds frozen, may thaw in 2-3 weeks - Hetmantsev

Value-added tax refunds will resume in two to three weeks at best, Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Committee head Danylo Hetmantsev said, confirming a problem that businesses have raised with the committee, as refunds have been halted for the past three weeks.

"The problem is real, and it is serious. At best, refunds will resume in two to three weeks," he said on Telegram on Wednesday.

Resumption on that timeline is possible only if parliament "comes to its senses and finally votes for our European integration commitments worth EUR 4 billion," Hetmantsev said.

"Otherwise, the VAT refund problem will be the smallest of the problems we face. So we are gathering votes," he said.

According to preliminary Finance Ministry data, budget VAT refunds fell to UAH 9.9 billion in September 2026, compared with UAH 15 billion in September last year and UAH 21.4 billion in August.

For January-September as a whole, total VAT refunds were UAH 170.9 billion, compared with UAH 131.2 billion a year earlier, while VAT revenue from goods produced in Ukraine reached UAH 255.2 billion, compared with UAH 231.6 billion a year earlier.

"The situation is the same as with capital expenditure. Everything will be financed as cash becomes available in Treasury accounts," a government source told Interfax-Ukraine about the VAT refunds.