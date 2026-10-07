Ukraine receives 4,807 units of power equipment since start of 2026, another 1,077 expected

Since the beginning of the year, Ukraine has received 4,807 units of power equipment – generators, transformers, modular boiler units, cogeneration units, boilers, and other items, the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy said on Wednesday.

"We are expecting the delivery of another 685 high-capacity generators, 269 transformers, and 123 units of other equipment, including boilers, modular boiler units, and cogeneration units," the ministry said.

The aid was provided by partners from the EU, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Spain, Italy, Canada, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Moldova, the Netherlands, Germany, Norway, Slovakia, the United States, Turkey, Finland, France, the Philippines, Switzerland, Sweden, Japan, the Czech Republic, Poland, Cyprus, China, the UN UNICEF's Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) program, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the Partnership for a Strong Ukraine program, and the Volvo automotive group.

According to the Ministry of Energy, 3,349 generators, 370 transformers, and 190 units of modular boiler houses, cogeneration plants, and boilers have been shipped to the regions from the hub's warehouses since the beginning of the year.

In total, 41 countries have provided energy-related humanitarian aid since the start of the full-scale invasion. Donors of humanitarian aid include both energy companies and national governments.