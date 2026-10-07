Kyiv cardboard and paper mill halts output after missile attack

Production and storage facilities of the Kyiv Cardboard and Paper Mill (KKPK, Obukhiv, Kyiv region) were seriously damaged in an enemy missile attack on October 7, and firefighting is still under way, the mill said on its website.

"Today, October 7, the Kyiv Cardboard and Paper Mill was attacked by enemy missiles for the third time in the past six months. Production and storage facilities were seriously damaged, and equipment and utilities were damaged," it said.

Powerful explosions caused fires that emergency services are still putting out, it said.

"Production is currently halted. Despite serious material losses, the main thing for us is that none of our employees, who acted in line with safety instructions, were hurt," it said.

The Kyiv mill is the leader of Ukraine's pulp and paper industry by sales and one of Europe's largest producers of cardboard and paper products, with a staff of more than 2,500. Its output was worth UAH 8.4 billion in 2025.

It has cardboard production with a capacity of 240,000 tonnes a year, a corrugated packaging plant with a capacity of 355 million square meters, and production of base paper for sanitary and hygiene products and finished goods with a capacity of 70,000 tonnes.

After enemy attacks on March 14 and April 3 this year, the mill's industrial and administrative buildings, production capacity and utilities were damaged, and it also suspended work in April.

The mill is 100% owned by Austria's Pulp Mill Holding GmbH, whose ultimate beneficiary is Heinz Zinner.