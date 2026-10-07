Ukraine plans gas exports, EUR 500 mln for energy fund

The Cabinet of Ministers has tasked the Energy Ministry with opening controlled gas exports and raising at least EUR 500 million for the Energy Support Fund by the end of the year, according to the government's 2026 priority action plan published on the government portal.

The Energy Ministry must create the legal and organizational conditions for a controlled mechanism for exporting 15% of domestically produced natural gas, which the plan says would help develop the gas production industry by attracting investment. The plan says gas exports must be opened in September 2026.

The government also considers it necessary to attract additional grants of at least EUR 500 million to the Energy Support Fund by the end of the year to buy critically needed equipment. The Energy Ministry was also instructed to attract additional reserves of power equipment.

The Energy Ministry and Ukrenergo must attract a loan of at least EUR 300 million and up to EUR 300 million in grants to restore the balancing market.

More than $2.1 billion has been raised for the Energy Support Fund over the past three years, with more than 40 countries contributing, as of late September. Partners provided $545 million in 2026, and another EUR 305 million is in confirmed commitments. Germany contributed EUR 250 million to the fund in early October.

Ukraine had accumulated 14.6 billion cubic meters of gas by the end of August, which First Deputy Prime Minister - Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal said is the volume needed for the base scenario of passing the heating season. The opening of gas exports has been discussed for several months, with the argument that it would bring additional money from gas sales into Ukraine and boost production.

EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso said in early October that the bank is considering taking part, together with other international financial institutions, in restoring the balancing market, which needs EUR 600 million in total, but EU funding will also be needed to cover bad debt.

Ukrenergo Management Board Chairman Vitaliy Zaichenko told Energoreforma in April 2026 that stabilizing the balancing market requires stopping the accumulation of debts first. He said this means removing from the market those who constantly consume electricity but do not pay for it and cannot be disconnected, including some water utilities, consumers in frontline areas and military units. At that time consumers owed Ukrenergo UAH 46.5 billion on the balancing market, and the company owed generators UAH 25.8 billion.

Experts familiar with Ukrenergo's work said balancing market debts grow by UAH 1 billion a month. They said non-paying consumers use about 120 MW but draw it from the balancing market, where the price is much higher than in other segments. The experts assume Ukrenergo's debts now stand at UAH 38 billion, while debts owed to the company are much higher.