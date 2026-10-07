EBRD eyes EUR 130 mln loan for Ukrainian Railways, port concession – ministry

JSC Ukrainian Railways, together with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), approved amendments to the loan agreement for the Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) project, allowing EUR 130 million of the already agreed EUR 180 million loan to be directed toward maintaining the company's liquidity, in particular, restoring infrastructure and ensuring passenger and freight transportation.

"Funds previously earmarked for the distributed generation project can now also be used for critical repairs, infrastructure restoration and ensuring the transportation of people and cargo," Ukrainian Minister for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport Mykola Kalashnyk wrote on his Telegram channel Wednesday following a meeting with EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso.

According to him, the ministry is working to ensure that Ukrainian Railways gains access to the relevant funds as early as the first weeks of October.

Among other things, implementation continues on a project to build 200 MW of gas-fired generation with grant support from the EU and the United Kingdom, while Ukrainian Railways is carrying out the construction work using its own resources.

The minister also clarified that the meeting discussed additional financing for renewing the locomotive fleet.

According to the ministry, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Russia has damaged 550 locomotives, more than 335 of them this year.

"Securing resources for their replacement and restoration is one of our priorities," Kalashnyk said.

Separately, the Infrastructure Ministry discussed the development of international road corridors and investment in roads; these are projects being implemented by the ministry jointly with the Restoration Agency.

Other topics discussed included the development of distributed heat generation, backup power supply and the protection of critical infrastructure.

The meeting also addressed issues related to port concessions, in particular the preparation of the relevant projects, for which the ministry is counting on EBRD expertise in their development and in attracting international operators and investors.

"I thank Odile Renaud-Basso and the EBRD team for their support for Ukraine and their readiness to adapt financing to our pressing needs," the Ukrainian minister for restoration, infrastructure and transport added.