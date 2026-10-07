Ukraine's new EV market share plunges 3.6-fold in Sept – Ukrautoprom

The share of electric vehicles in the new passenger car market fell to 9.2% in September 2026, compared with 33% in September 2025, the Ukrainian Automobile Manufacturers Association (Ukrautoprom) said on its Telegram channel.

Compared with August of this year, the share declined by 1 percentage point.

According to the association, at the same time, vehicles with conventional engines (gasoline and diesel) accounted for nearly 59.5% of the market last month, compared with 46.5% in August a year earlier. In particular, the most popular gasoline models accounted for 39.3% of the market, compared with 31.2%, while diesel vehicles also increased their share, to 20.2% from 15.3%.

The share of hybrid vehicles was 31% in September, compared with 20.3% in September last year and 32.9% in August 2026.

As in the previous year, vehicles equipped with LPG systems accounted for less than 1% of new car sales.

According to Ukrautoprom, the Hyundai Tucson regained the lead in the gasoline vehicle segment (the Skoda Octavia was the leader in August), the Toyota RAV-4 led among hybrids, the Renault Duster among diesel vehicles, the BYD Sea Lion 06 among electric cars, and the Hyundai Tucson among LPG-powered vehicles.

As reported, a sales boom in electric vehicles exempt from VAT began in the summer of 2025. Overall, last year electric vehicles increased their share of the new passenger car market to 28.3% from 14.5% in 2024, while vehicles with conventional engines accounted for only half of the market, compared with more than 65%. The diesel vehicle segment also shrank, from 25.6% to 17.4%.

However, by the end of the first half of 2026, the share of electric vehicles had fallen to 8.3%, compared with 18.9% in the same period of 2025, while the share of vehicles with conventional engines increased by 5.5 percentage points to 62%.

According to Ukrautoprom, Ukrainians purchased 4,881 new passenger cars in September 2026, down 29% from September 2025 and 1% from August of this year.