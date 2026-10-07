Individual heating powers 37% of urban, 71% of rural households in Ukraine

Individual heating is available in 37.2% of Ukrainian households in urban areas and 71.4% in rural areas, while centralized heating is available in 61.3% and 2.5%, respectively, the State Statistics Service reported following its 2026 household budget survey.

According to the sample survey, Ukraine has 12 million 452,500 households, of which 7 million 462,700 live in urban areas (including 5 million 255,900 in large cities) and 4 million 989,800 in rural areas. The average household size is 2.28 people, including 2.19 people in urban areas and 2.40 people in rural areas.

In rural areas, 94.5% of households live in private houses or parts thereof, while in urban areas, 73.8% live in apartment buildings (81.8% in large cities).

A total of 90.8% of households live in housing privately owned by their members, while another 0.6% live in homes they own but are still paying off through a mortgage. A total of 6.6% of households live in housing rented at market rates, with the figure reaching 12.8% in large cities.

According to the survey, among households that obtain water for drinking and cooking from a public standpipe, public well, spring, river, lake, stream, and among those living in rural areas, 47.6% live less than 100 meters from their main water source. Another 24.5% live 100-200 meters away, 14.4% 200-500 meters away, 3% 500 meters to 1 kilometer away, and 10.5% more than 1 kilometer away.

In cities, 20.7% of households live up to 100 meters from their main water source, 35.5% 100-200 meters away, 33% 200-500 meters away, 7.3% between 500 meters and 1 kilometer away, and 3.5% more than 1 kilometer away.

A total of 54.1% of households use a centralized water supply to obtain water for drinking and cooking (65.2% in urban areas and 37.9% in rural areas). For 56.0% of rural households, wells in their yards remain the main source of water for drinking and cooking.

According to the survey, 99.1% of households in urban areas live in housing equipped with running water, compared with 77.2% in rural areas. A total of 98.4% of households in cities live in housing connected to a sewerage system, compared with 75.3% in rural areas. Housing is equipped with a bathtub or shower for 98.4% of households in cities and 74.7% in rural areas. At the same time, hot water supply is available in the homes of 60.3% of urban households and 31.6% of rural households.

The State Statistics Service noted that housing is connected to a centralized gas supply for 89.8% of urban households and 68.6% of rural households. Centralized heating is available in the homes of 61.3% of households in cities and only 2.5% in rural areas. At the same time, housing is equipped with individual heating for 37.2% of urban households and 71.4% of rural households.

The State Statistics Service conducted the main survey in 22 regions of Ukraine (excluding Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson regions, the temporarily occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, as well as territories of the regions where active hostilities are taking place and which are temporarily not controlled by the Ukrainian government) from December 2025 through February 2026.