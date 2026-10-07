Ukraine gets EUR 1.2 bln EU defense aid, total hits EUR 13 bln – PM

Ukraine has received an additional EUR 1.2 billion from the European Union under the Ukraine Support Loan (USL) program, Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky has reported.

"We will direct the funds toward priority defense needs. Taking this tranche into account, Ukraine has already received nearly EUR 13 billion in defense financing under the program," Koretsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Ukraine continues working with European partners to ensure the remaining envisaged funding arrives on time and in full.