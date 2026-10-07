Concorde Capital buys energy storage projects across central and western Ukraine

Investment company Concorde Capital, founded and headed by Ihor Mazepa, is buying energy storage system (ESS) projects in central and western regions of Ukraine, the company said on its Facebook page.

"Central and Western Ukraine. Concorde Capital is expanding its energy portfolio and buying completed or developed ESS projects in the central and western regions," the statement said.

According to the project criteria, the ESS capacity must be 5-10 MW, with a grid connection at 10-35 kV and a distance of up to 250 meters to the connection point.

A land plot of 20-40 ares is also required, with the land designated for use under code 14.02 (energy) and located in Central or Western Ukraine.

"If you have a suitable site, registered land or approved technical specifications, contact us to discuss the terms of the acquisition directly," Concorde Capital said in an appeal to potential sellers.

As reported, in February this year, Concorde Capital, together with its partners, officially launched the first phase of the Encraft project, which is a network of distributed-generation facilities consisting of gas-piston power plants with a total capacity of 18.4 MW and energy storage systems.