Overnight missile strike destroys main ATL auto warehouse in Kyiv

A missile attack on Kyiv overnight into Wednesday destroyed the main warehouse of ATL Autoservice LLC, the company said on social media.

"Tonight was another severe test for the capital and our company. As a result of the massive attack on Kyiv, our main warehouse facility, the central hub through which the bulk of our motor oils, batteries and automotive products passed, was completely destroyed. Most importantly, people are alive. That is the only thing that cannot be brought back. Everything else is a matter of time, resources and our joint effort," it said on Facebook.

The company said that since May 2026, following the loss of its central office, the ATL Autoservice team has been operating under continuous crisis-management conditions. Taking into account the experience of previous months, the company diversified its inventories as much as possible in advance and established operational stock directly at its retail network facilities. All auto stores and service centers are currently fully stocked with products.

"We will rebuild the walls and redirect the logistics. The most important thing is the people and our shared faith. We are together, and we will never fall. At the same time, we are assessing the situation realistically. The loss of the central warehouse hub will inevitably create temporary turbulence in the logistics of the entire network. We are currently making crisis-management decisions. However, it is already clear that in the coming days, the operational product range will be limited exclusively to what is already on the shelves of our facilities," the company said.

ATL Autoservice service centers and auto stores are currently operating as usual, meeting all customer needs. The company is maintaining financial and operational stability and is fully meeting all of its commitments, it assured.

An assessment of the extent of the destruction is currently underway. More detailed information and facts will be provided later.

ATL Autoservice LLC was established in 1998. Its ultimate beneficial owners are Oksana Balykina and Dmytro Balykin. According to the company's website, the network has 23 service stores and 39 retail stores. According to OpenDataBot, the company's revenue in 2025 fell 4.95% to UAH 811.7 million, while net profit amounted to UAH 25.7645 million, down 24% from 2024.