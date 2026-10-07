Exporter VAT refunds in Ukraine halted since Sept 5 – MHP rep

A reduction in the amount of budget reimbursement of value-added tax (VAT) to exporters halted on September 5 is creating a shortage of working capital for Ukrainian companies amid the full-scale war and logistical problems, Pavlo Moroz, director of the Corporate Social Responsibility Department at PrJSC MHP, said.

"As of September 5, VAT is not being refunded to exporters... Export-oriented businesses are not receiving the working capital needed to continue operations. Therefore, there must be government support," he said during a discussion of economic support and recovery issues at the EFBM Forum 4.0 in Kyiv held at the premises of the Faculty of Economics of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to him, export-oriented businesses are not receiving the financial resources they need to operate steadily and maintain their operations.

Former MP Vadym Denysenko also stated on Facebook on Tuesday that the government has "practically halted VAT refunds."

He claims that, as a cost-saving measure, the government made an unofficial decision to suspend VAT refunds to exporters, while the business community is currently discussing the matter only "behind closed doors," hoping the situation will change.

Moroz said that, despite the importance of various grant programs and initiatives for small and medium-sized enterprises, the state should take a comprehensive approach to addressing urgent issues facing the large business sector, which generates the bulk of the country's foreign-exchange earnings.

"We can create thousands of grant programs to support small and medium-sized businesses, but if we do not take a comprehensive approach to solving the problems and pressing issues of large businesses, it will not produce results," the MHP representative said.

He also drew attention to the need to support NGOs working on issues related to internally displaced persons and to create incentives for young people to remain in Ukraine.

According to operational data from the Ministry of Finance, budget VAT reimbursements fell to UAH 9.9 billion in September 2026, compared with UAH 15 billion in September last year and UAH 21.4 billion in July. At the same time, total VAT reimbursements amounted to UAH 170.9 billion in January-September, compared with UAH 131.2 billion in the same period last year, while VAT receipts from goods produced in Ukraine reached UAH 255.2 billion.

The Interfax-Ukraine agency has not yet been able to obtain comments from the Ministry of Finance and the State Tax Service (STS).