Ukraine PM: Finance Ministry to review community funding plans

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said constructive proposals from communities and regions regarding the state of public finances will be reviewed in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance.

According to him, during a meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine attended by government officials, the head of the State Treasury, and members of parliament the situation with public finances and the necessary austerity measures were discussed in detail.

"At the same time, we heard many constructive proposals from communities and regions. Thank you for that. We will review each of them together with the Ministry of Finance," Koretsky said on Telegram.

Koretsky said he understands the concerns of mayors, community leaders, and local authorities regarding the decisions that have been made.

According to him, due to the mandatory austerity measures, some non-essential expenditures have been postponed in order to fully meet defense needs and ensure the payment of salaries and pensions. "For our part, we are doing everything possible to restore necessary expenditures as quickly as possible. To this end, it is critically important to secure international funding and fulfill all the necessary conditions for receiving assistance from our partners," the prime minister said.