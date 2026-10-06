Ukrainian Velmart retail chain boosts direct manufacturer sourcing to 53%

The Velmart chain of discount hypermarkets has restructured its supply chains and increased the share of direct deliveries from manufacturers to stores to 53%, its press service said.

"As of September, supplies to the chain cover more than 11,000 product items and are provided by more than 570 supplier partners. In September, the share of direct deliveries from manufacturers in the total value of goods received increased to about 53%, whereas in August this figure was 12%," the chain said in a press release.

According to the statement, local manufacturers supply products to their respective regions without routing them through a distribution center. This approach reduces the burden on interregional transportation routes and allows goods to be delivered to stores more quickly.

In addition, Velmart gives priority to supplies of everyday consumer goods, including dairy products, deli and prepared foods, meat, bakery products, groceries, vegetables, fruit, sugar, salt and flour. When Ukrainian-made products are unavailable, the chain looks for alternatives produced in Poland or Romania.

The Velmart chain is part of the multibrand Retail Group holding company. It operates 34 stores in 18 cities across Ukraine. It develops 10 private-label brands and has seven fully integrated production facilities for meat and fish products, both chilled and smoked, as well as culinary products, baked goods and confectionery.

The company is also developing the Graan Café chain of modern food courts at Velmart supermarkets and the Pukhnasti Spravy pet-products business.

According to the YouControl analytical system, in 2025 Foodcom LLC, which operates the Velmart chain, increased net revenue by 18.7%, to UAH 23.6 billion, while net profit rose 3.2-fold, to UAH 378.6 million.

Foodcom LLC's owner is listed as JSC Retail Group, with Roman Lunin as its ultimate beneficial owner.