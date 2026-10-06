PrivatBank secures final $337 mln victory against Russia over Crimean asset seizure

The Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague has ordered Russia to pay more than $327 million in compensation for losses caused by the illegal expropriation of PrivatBank's assets in Crimea, according to a statement by the court published Tuesday following its October 1 ruling in arbitration proceedings initiated by the bank in 2015 under the 1998 bilateral agreement on the promotion and reciprocal protection of investments.

"The final arbitral award is an obvious and important victory, which is the result of PrivatBank's 11-year legal battle to achieve justice and uphold the principle that illegal expropriation must have consequences," the bank's press release quoted Solvita Deglava, a member of PrivatBank's Management Board responsible for restructuring and distressed assets, as saying.

According to her, the bank expects the arbitral award to be enforced and the amounts determined by it to be paid in full.

"We will take all necessary measures to ensure payment and protect the interests of the bank and its stakeholders," Deglava said.

According to the arbitration court's press release, it awarded the claimant compensation of $180.87 million plus interest from April 18, 2014 until the date of payment, and also allocated the costs of the arbitration proceedings.

The final arbitral award is based on the tribunal's preliminary findings that it has jurisdiction to consider PrivatBank's claims and that those claims are admissible, as well as that the respondent violated the bilateral investment protection agreement. In the ruling, the tribunal rejected the respondent's objections concerning the illegality of the investments and ruled that they did not deprive the tribunal of jurisdiction or render the claims inadmissible, and therefore awarded the Ukrainian bank compensation and reimbursement of costs.

As reported, prior to April 2014, PrivatBank conducted significant operations and held valuable assets on the Crimean Peninsula, including loans, real estate and cash. Shortly after the illegal occupation of Crimea, Russia took a number of measures that resulted in the illegal expropriation of the bank's assets and the termination of its operations in Crimea.

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan UK LLP and Asters Consult LLC assisted Ukraine in the proceedings.

PrivatBank is Ukraine's largest bank and was nationalized at the end of 2016. The financial institution's total assets, according to the National Bank, amounted to UAH 979.31 billion as of August 1, 2026, or 22.7% of the total.