World Bank cuts Ukraine's 2027 GDP growth forecast to 1.5% from 4%

Ukraine's real gross domestic product (GDP) growth will slow to 1.2% in 2026 from 1.8% last year, and will accelerate next year, but not to 4% as forecast in April, but only to 1.5%, the World Bank published this updated forecast on Tuesday in its report "Europe and Central Asia Economic Update: Making AI Work: Jobs, Firms, and Productivity."

"The baseline scenario now envisages active hostilities persisting through 2027, compared to the earlier assumption of an end by late 2026. As a result, growth projections were downgraded by 2.5 percentage points," the document says.

Securing external financing for 2027 remains the major source of uncertainty, as substantial needs have yet to be fully covered and negotiations with international partners are ongoing.

"Delays in implementing agreed reforms could also slow disbursements and widen the financing gap," the World Bank added.

According to its estimates, GDP growth could accelerate to 3% in 2028.

As reported, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth at the end of September to 1.5% in 2026 and 2.5% in 2027.

Ukrainian Economy and Environment Minister Oleksandr Kravchenko said he allowed for a downward revision of the 2027 GDP growth forecast by 0.3-0.5 percentage points from the pessimistic plan already built into the projections – from 1.3% to 0.8-1%, and for 2026 to 0.5% compared with the current forecast of 1.6%.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) lowered its estimate for real GDP growth this year to 1.1-1.2%, compared with its estimate of 1.8% at the end of July this year.

Investment company Dragon Capital has also revised its macroeconomic forecast and now expects real GDP to decline by 0.5% this year and next year.