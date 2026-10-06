Russian strikes on vessels in NATO EEZ pose global threat to shipping, not only Ukraine – source

Systematic Russian strikes on civilian vessels in the exclusive economic zones (EEZ) of NATO member states show that Russian aggression in the Black Sea has gone far beyond the Ukrainian context and poses a direct threat to all international trade and global shipping, sources in the maritime shipping market told Interfax-Ukraine.

After a vessel was hit in Romania's exclusive economic zone and another attack in Bulgarian waters, it is obvious that Russia is deliberately pressuring the civilian fleet regardless of destination ports, cargoes or flags, a source in the maritime shipping market told the agency.

A drone attack in the Black Sea east of Cape Sveti Atanas and the town of Byala, in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone, sank the Togo-flagged dry cargo ship ALFA WATAN, it has been reported. A fire broke out on a second vessel, the Palau-flagged ABLE, which was carrying grain.

According to updated information from the Bulgarian outlet Nova, citing Varna Regional Governor Mario Smerkov and the Bulgarian Maritime Administration, the emergency signal was received at about 3 a.m.

The 18 crew members, citizens of India and Turkey, were evacuated with the help of a Bulgarian ferry, a civilian vessel nearby and a border police boat. Two sailors were hospitalized, one with severe burns and the other with a head injury. A search and rescue operation is continuing in the area, involving aircraft, including an Su-25, and forces of the Atia naval base.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev convened an urgent meeting with representatives of state institutions and called the incident a gross violation of international law.

"An absolutely unacceptable attack in the Bulgarian exclusive economic zone. An absolutely gross violation of international law," Nova quoted him as saying.

Radev said such attacks create increasingly serious risks for Black Sea shipping, raise insurance costs and further complicate maritime transport.