Energy Ministry has over 20 energy digitalization projects in the works - deputy minister

The Digital Transformation Office launched by the Energy Ministry is working on more than 20 projects related to the digitalization of the energy sector, Deputy Energy Minister Denys Shuhaliy said.

"We have more than 20 projects in the works. Some of them are already nearing completion, and some are just starting and are at the design stage," Shuhaliy said on Monday at the Code of Economy conference in Kyiv.

The aim of such projects is above all to bring information about energy facilities into shared systems that allow them to be seen in real time, so that necessary decisions on their operation can be taken quickly, he said.

This approach is very relevant given the construction of a large number of energy facilities of various capacities, and monitoring and managing them is a challenge for the power system, Shuhaliy said.

"Digital projects in energy are divided into two parts. The first is development projects aimed at improving the sector. The second is what helps restore and protect energy. Of course, no digital technology can restore a thermal power plant or grids, our power engineers do that through heroic efforts, but making their work safer and helping them find damage and ways to fix it faster is the task we face today," he said.

The Digital Transformation Office is now testing several models for analytics on attacks on energy and their consequences, as well as on outages, "so that there is a fairer distribution," he said.

Asked about the consequences of Russian strikes on data centers, Shuhaliy said a hybrid system of measures is used to protect against such strikes, including multi-layer data backup and stress tests.

"Five years ago everyone thought the main threat to IT systems was cyberattacks, and now we understand that the main threat is when two missiles arrive and destroy a data center. So changes in protection are needed," Shuhaliy said.

Cyberattacks on the power system happen all the time, two to three times a week, but so far none has been impossible to repel, he said.