Ukrposhta restores app after technical glitch

Specialists at Ukrposhta JSC have restored the company's app following a technical glitch reported earlier on Tuesday by the national postal operator.

"The app is working again. Thank you for your understanding and sense of humor!" Ukrposhta wrote on Threads.

Users had earlier reported receiving push notifications containing the word "text" in the Ukrposhta app. At the time, the national postal operator said the app was experiencing a technical glitch and that specialists were working to fix it.

Ukrposhta JSC is Ukraine's national postal operator, which grew revenue 4.2% year-on-year in the first half of 2026 to UAH 6.776 billion and posted net profit of UAH 92 million, compared with a net loss of UAH 312 million in the first half of last year.