Retail chains prepare employee rotation plans in case of worsening logistics between banks of Dnipro

Retail chains are considering flexible solutions for employees in case logistics worsen between the two banks of the Dnipro River in the capital — ranging from rotations to carpooling to work — companies surveyed by Interfax-Ukraine have said.

"We're taking the current situation into account and are ready to be as flexible as possible, so we're currently looking at various formats to choose the most convenient solution for employees depending on their position, responsibilities and place of residence," Foxtrot HR director Yana Yakymovych said.

According to her, options for office staff could include a hybrid format with two to three days in the office per week, or a fully remote arrangement where the role allows it. "Depending on how the situation in Kyiv develops, we're also looking into the possibility of temporarily relocating office staff outside the city for the winter period," she said.

For retail staff, the company is already preparing a rotation plan between stores so colleagues don't waste extra time on commuting and traffic jams. "In particular, we're transferring employees who live on one bank but work on the other to stores closer to where they live," she said.

Comfy said the company allows office staff to work remotely from home. As for stores, most employees choose locations near their homes, so the question of rotations or additional transport is not currently under consideration. "We're doing everything we can so our employees can do their jobs without difficult trips across the city," Comfy said.

Auchan Ukraine also stressed that it organizes work so that, as far as possible, store employees work on the bank of the river where they live. Remote work is available for support team positions.

"In addition, we're introducing an internal service where employees can coordinate carpooling to work," Auchan Ukraine said.