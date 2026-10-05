NBU sets hryvnia at record low of UAH 45.0564/$1

The official hryvnia exchange rate crossed UAH 45 per dollar for the first time and was set at UAH 45.0564 per dollar for October 6, compared with UAH 44.9857 for October 5, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) said.

The euro fell below $1.12 on Monday for the first time since May 2025, and the hryvnia strengthened against the euro to UAH 50.4830 per euro for October 6 from UAH 50.5333 for October 5, according to the NBU.

The NBU's indicative rate at 12:00 on Monday also weakened past UAH 45 per dollar for the first time, to UAH 45.0527. The hryvnia continued to weaken on the market afterward but recovered some of its losses after reaching UAH 45.0700 per dollar.

Market participants have said that the shift in external financing in recent years mainly from dollars to euros has led the NBU to effectively target a basket of the two currencies in setting the rate.