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Germany transfers EUR 250 mln to Energy Support Fund

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Germany transfers EUR 250 mln to Energy Support Fund

Ukraine has received an additional contribution of EUR 250 million from Germany for the Energy Support Fund, First Deputy Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Monday.

"Partners announced this additional contribution yesterday during the Ukrainian-German Business Forum in Kyiv (...) Today, the funds have already been credited to the Fund," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Shmyhal noted that Germany remains the Fund's largest donor. The total volume of German support for Ukraine's energy sector now stands at nearly EUR 807 million.

As previously reported, following the Ukrainian-German Business Forum, Ukraine and Germany signed a series of energy-sector agreements with a total portfolio value exceeding EUR 155 million.

#germany #energy #support
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