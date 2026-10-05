Naftogaz, Siemens Energy partner to guard gas sites, upgrade storage – memo

Naftogaz Group and Siemens Energy have signed a memorandum of cooperation in energy security, modernization of gas storage facilities and development of power generation projects.

"Together with our German partners, we plan to develop solutions for the physical protection and rapid restoration of critical energy facilities. A separate area is the modernization of underground gas storage equipment and consideration of other Siemens Energy solutions in the field of gas storage in Ukraine," the Group said in a Telegram post on Monday.

According to the statement, the memorandum also provides for the possibility of technical consultations on the deployment of generation based on Siemens Energy gas turbines and automated control systems.

To implement the projects, the parties will consider financing opportunities involving international financial institutions, development banks and export credit agencies of partner countries.

"Naftogaz Ukrainy's experience in protecting and restoring facilities, combined with Siemens Energy's technologies, will help make Ukraine's energy system more resilient. Our engineers are ready to share their experience and work together with our German colleagues on joint solutions to protect oil and gas infrastructure and ensure security of supply," Naftogaz Acting CEO Serhiy Fedorenko commented.

The document was signed during a Ukrainian-German roundtable attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz.