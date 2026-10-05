Major telecom operator exits Kherson, Kyivstar remains – CEO

Ukraine's largest mobile operator, Kyivstar, continues to operate in Kherson, although Russian strikes have left the city with approximately half of the infrastructure it had before the war, the company's President and CEO Oleksandr Komarov said.

"We currently have about 15 people there. To give you an idea: one operator has already left Kherson, while the second, like us, is doing everything possible, but somewhat remotely. We have a team working in Kherson," he said about the current situation at the Forbes CEO Summit, held in Kyiv last week.

According to Komarov, the example of Kherson demonstrates how difficult it is to find a balance between care and results during wartime.

"You do everything to make people feel that this care is there. And these people do everything to achieve the best possible result… For these people, the Kyivstar team, performing their mission of maintaining communications in Kherson is now something more than a job responsibility," the company's CEO said.

He clarified that under wartime conditions it is impossible to describe all operating rules in detail, but it is necessary to create a transparent corporate culture in which, when making any decision, an employee knows: "Okay, they definitely won't abandon me."

As of June 30, 2026, Kyivstar served about 21.8 million mobile subscribers and more than 1.3 million fixed-line subscribers. The company provides services using a broad range of mobile and fixed-line technologies, including 4G, Big Data, cloud solutions, cybersecurity services, digital television and others. Kyivstar is wholly owned by Kyivstar Group Ltd (Nasdaq: KYIV; KYIVW), whose shares are traded on the U.S. Nasdaq stock exchange.

As reported, the number of full-time employees at Kyivstar Group Ltd. increased by 5.9%, or 291 people, in 2025 to 5,183, with the majority of them (68%) working for mobile operator Kyivstar, which increased its headcount by 5.8%, or 193 people, to 3,518 last year. Meanwhile, headcount at Kyivstar.Tech increased 11.2% to 624, at Helsi by 17.4% to 270, while only Uklon's headcount remained unchanged at 768.