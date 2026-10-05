MPs actively use AI to submit spam amendments to 2026 budget draft – committee chair

Technological development, especially artificial intelligence (AI), is one of the reasons for the surge in amendments to the state budget draft, posing a challenge compounded by the traditional submission of expenditure-increasing amendments without specified funding sources, Budget Committee Chair of the Verkhovna Rada Roksolana Pidlasa stated in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"While previously MPs' assistants spent days and nights writing these spam amendments, like increasing or decreasing every single line in Appendix 3 of the state budget by UAH 1, now an AI like Claude or Gemini can write 2,000 amendments in 3 minutes," Pidlasa said.

She recalled that the trend toward an increasing number of amendments to the government's draft state budget has been growing in recent years, with a 19-year record broken previously at 3,339 amendments.

"I think there could be even more this year. Technological development is strongly facilitating the submission of amendments," the committee chair said.

According to her, AI-generated amendments are indistinguishable from those written by humans, whereas these amendments must still be processed by actual people rather than artificial intelligence.

Pidlasa stated that the use of AI has not led deputies to search for realistic sources of additional revenues to balance proposals for increased expenditures.

"This year is the same as always: deputies have many ideas on how to spend money, but not very many on where to get that money, and even fewer of those ideas are realistic. Many amendments regarding additional expenditures are submitted without any coverage sources. Or it is written that 'coverage will come from increased VAT revenues next year.' But how that increase in VAT revenues will happen remains unknown to anyone," the Budget Committee Chair said.