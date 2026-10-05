Petition to Cabinet on 4-day work week falls short of required votes

A petition on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine calling for the introduction of a state program to transition to a 4-day work week without reducing wages has fallen short of the required number of votes for consideration.

According to the government website platform, the petition was submitted on July 3, and as of October 4, it had gathered 22.3 thousand out of the 25 thousand necessary votes.

"In order to increase labor productivity, improve the mental and physical health of citizens, and adapt the Ukrainian labor market to modern European standards, we ask to initiate changes to the Labor Code of Ukraine regarding the introduction of a 4-day work week (32 working hours per week) without reducing the amount of wages," the petition stated.

According to the author of the petition, introducing a mandatory 4-day work week through a state-managed, yet mandatory pilot launch is a necessary step to protect Ukrainians and build an efficient economy.

In this regard, she asked the government to introduce a mandatory state pilot project with a clear definition of the list of industries, budgetary institutions, and private enterprises for which the transition to a 4-day work week would be mandatory during the first stage of the reform, with subsequent mandatory scaling of this experience across the country.

As reported, in September, a petition to the Cabinet of Ministers calling for the restoration of official days off on public holidays for the psychological recovery of citizens under wartime conditions also failed to gather the required number of votes for consideration.