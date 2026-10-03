Kyiv rental listings up 66% over past 2 months, Chernivtsi down 65% – LUN data

The number of apartment rental listings in the capital increased by 5.4% over the past week and by 66% since August, LUN reported.

"We have indeed been observing internal migration since mid-August. People are preparing for winter: changing housing and districts within the capital or moving to safer regions. The increase in the number of listings in Kyiv and the decrease in a number of western regional cities aligns with these processes. However, it is impossible to determine how many people moved and for what reasons based solely on listings," explains Liudmyla Kiriukhina, head of LUN Statistics.

LUN compared the number of apartment rental listings as of August 1 and October 2, 2026, across 22 Ukrainian cities. It also separately analyzed changes over the past week—between Friday, September 25, and Friday, October 2.

According to LUN, the growth in supply in Kyiv has been steady over the past two months and accelerated in September. Over the past week, the number of apartment rental listings in Kyiv increased by 5.4%, and over the past two months by 66%.

The largest increase over the studied period was recorded in Odesa, where listings more than tripled. In Zaporizhia, they increased by 79%, in Sumy by 78%, and in Kherson by 72%. In Dnipro, growth was 32%, in Kharkiv 27%, in Vinnytsia 23%, and in Mykolaiv 18%.

In Cherkasy and Chernihiv, the number of listings grew by 16%, and in Khmelnytsky by 7%.

LUN data confirms a decrease in supply in western regions. Specifically, the largest reductions over the two-month period occurred in Chernivtsi—down 65%, Uzhhorod—down 61%, and Ivano-Frankivsk—down 59%.

In Lutsk, the number of listings decreased by 35%, in Ternopil by 34%, in Poltava by 24%, and in Lviv by 22%. In Zhytomyr, the reduction was 18%, in Rivne 11%, and in Kropyvnytsky 2%.

Over the past week, from September 25 to October 2, the number of rental listings continued to decline in Uzhhorod—down 19.4%, Lviv—down 10.5%, and Ivano-Frankivsk—down 7.6%.

At the same time, listings in Kyiv increased by 5.4%, and in Odesa by 3.2%. In Kharkiv, their number remained unchanged.

The data reflects changes in the number of active listings presented on LUN. This is a comparison of supply on specific dates, rather than the total sum of listings over the entire period or the number of concluded agreements.

LUN is Ukraine's largest online real estate search service. It analyzes the secondary housing market, new developments, rentals, land sales, and commercial real estate. LUN's data is relied upon by the NBU, the IMF, the Ministry for Recovery, Infrastructure and Transport of Ukraine, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the eOselya program, and international universities.