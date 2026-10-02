EBRD prepares Ukraine road project to fix logistics bottlenecks

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is working on a large-scale road construction project in Ukraine to address logistical problems and support exports, EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"The other one is indeed that we have some broad project: we are working on a road project. We are discussing the priorities in this area," the institution's president said in response to a question about possible mechanisms for overcoming logistical challenges facing Ukrainian exports.

According to her, the bank is actively investing in the transportation and logistics sectors. In particular, an agreement on financing Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) was signed earlier, and a EUR 300 million project is being implemented to purchase new locomotives to replace damaged ones.

In addition, EUR 130 million was redirected to provide working capital for energy facilities that had come under attack.

As reported, following the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2026) at the end of June this year, the EBRD announced its support for the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development in developing a short list of priority investments in national roads, which would be implemented through project preparation and financing. They were expected to be integrated into Ukraine's Unified Project Portfolio.