Over 87% of Ukrainian businesses hit by logistics strikes – survey

The majority of Ukrainian companies (87%) are feeling the negative impact of Russian attacks on logistics infrastructure, according to the results of the 52nd wave of the monthly survey by the Institute for Economic Research (IER), "Ukrainian Business During the War."

According to the published results, 7% of companies suffered direct damage to property or goods over the past year, while 41% were affected indirectly due to supply disruptions and rising prices. Another 43% of respondents suffered no damage but consider the risks to be real, while 9% have not felt any risk from the impact of attacks on logistics over the past several months.

The problems are having the greatest impact on prices for raw materials and resources, cited by 44% of respondents, as well as transportation costs (43%). Fewer companies reported an impact of the attacks on deliveries to customers and delivery times (37-38%, respectively), while product storage and the availability of raw materials were at the bottom of the list (31-33%).

The IER emphasizes that an important detail is that businesses are feeling the impact of attacks on logistics primarily through higher costs rather than the physical unavailability of goods. The market is still adapting by redirecting flows, but is paying for this through increased expenses.

Overall, at least a moderate impact from attacks on logistics is being reported by 87-91% of companies.

Among the key priorities for government support, businesses identify scaling up compensation and insurance against military risks (80%), physical protection of warehouses (78%), and maintaining operational capacity (78%). The lowest figure, although still above 60%, was for the "cold chain" (65%) and two highly specialized measures for small and medium-sized businesses (67% each).

At the same time, among companies that have already suffered damage, the importance of physical protection rises to 44%.

The study also demonstrates regional differences: for example, in Ukraine's central regions, physical protection is considered a higher priority than compensation (44% versus 34%), while in the western and northern regions, demand for compensation significantly outweighs demand for preventive measures.

The survey was conducted from August 17 through August 31, 2026. A total of 465 companies participated.