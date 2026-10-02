Switzerland allocates $170 mln for 8 Ukraine recovery projects

Funding of CHF135 million (nearly $170 million) has been earmarked for the implementation of eight additional projects to rebuild Ukraine, according to the official account of the Swiss Federal Council on the social media platform X.

The support provides funding for eight reconstruction projects being implemented in Ukraine by Swiss companies, in particular in the energy, public transportation and water supply sectors.

"The Swiss government has decided to support eight additional reconstruction projects implemented by Swiss firms in the energy, public transport and water sectors. The financing amounts to CHF 135 million," the statement said.