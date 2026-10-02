Cabinet allocates UAH 50.1 bln for military pay, death benefits

The Cabinet of Ministers has reallocated UAH 50.1 billion for servicemember pay and one-time death benefits for fallen soldiers.

Under order No. 997 of October 2, the government distributed part of the 2026 budget allocations provided to the Ministry of Finance under the "Security and Defense Sector Reserve Fund" budget program to the Ministry of Defense's program "Supporting the Operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Training of Personnel and Troops, and Medical Care for Personnel, Military Veterans and Their Family Members, and War Veterans," in the amount of UAH 50.101 billion (consumption expenditures, including UAH 30.972 billion in pay).

The funds are to be used by the Defense Ministry to pay servicemember salaries in the amount of UAH 36.713 billion, and to pay one-time death benefits for servicemembers killed or who died, or who were disabled or partially lost their capacity to work without a disability determination, in the amount of UAH 13.388 billion.

As previously reported, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said on September 27 that payments to servicemembers would continue to be made consistently and in full.