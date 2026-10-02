EU pays Ukraine EUR 2.9 bln under Ukraine Facility - PM

Ukraine has received EUR 2.9 billion from the European Union under the Ukraine Facility, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said.

"This is part of the funding already envisaged under the Ukraine Facility, which became possible because Ukraine met 10 indicators during the first and second quarters of 2026 and earlier. They concern the banking sector, energy, agrarian policy, transport and other areas. In particular, three indicators were met ahead of schedule," he said on Telegram.

Given the difficult financial situation, the funds are critically important for the state's resilience, for covering key expenditure and for directing more of Ukraine's own resources to defense, Koretsky said.

"But the need for funding is still critical. We are speeding up all government decisions as much as possible. We are also working with parliament to adopt the necessary bills as soon as possible," he said.