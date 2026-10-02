Ukraine to lose 30 mln tonnes of agri exports - minister

Ukraine's agricultural exports amounted to up to 50% of potential at the end of September and start of October amid Russia's continued blockade of Black Sea ports, Agrarian Policy and Food Minister Taras Vysotsky told reporters on Friday.

"Without the existing deep-water Black Sea ports, we can export about half of the products we have grown that are export-oriented. As for the consequences, it is the inability to export about 30 million tonnes of agricultural products worth about $30 billion in the current marketing year," he said.

Ukraine exported 2.4 million tonnes in September, or 46% of what should have been exported, the minister said. Grain accounted for 1.4 million tonnes, or 38%, oilseeds for 444,000 tonnes, or 83%, vegetable oil for 311,000 tonnes, or 64%, and meal for 280,000 tonnes, or 46% of the potential required exports.

"These 46% have essentially not changed since Sept 20. That is, we are reaching what we forecast: 45-50% is the objective maximum within the current routes," Vysotsky said.

Rail carried 41% of exports, or 993,000 tonnes, in line with forecasts, the Danube 54%, or 1.3 million tonnes, and road transport 5%, or 120,000 tonnes, he said.

"In September we increased both rail and the Danube compared with August," he said.