Ukraine-Türkiye FTA takes effect

The Free Trade Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye, which provides for exemption from duties or the application of reduced rates, entered into force on October 1, the State Customs Service (SCS) said on its Telegram channel.

The SCS recalled that the agreement was signed in Kyiv on February 3, 2022, and ratified by a Ukrainian law dated July 14, 2026.

The State Customs Service draws attention to the fact that the tariff preferences provided for by the agreement will begin to apply at different times: for Ukrainian exports to Türkiye from October 1, 2026, and for imports of goods of Turkish origin into Ukraine from January 1, 2027.

"Accordingly, for exports of goods from Ukraine to Türkiye, tariff preference codes 429, cancellation of the export duty, and 430, an export tariff quota, will apply from October 1, 2026. At the same time, for imports of goods of Turkish origin, tariff preference codes 429 and 430 will apply from January 1, 2027," the statement said.

According to the statement, confirmation of the origin of the goods is important for obtaining preferential treatment, and proof of origin may be provided by a EUR.1 movement certificate or a declaration of origin.

According to the departmental customs classifier, the following document codes will be used to confirm the preferential origin of goods: 0954 for a EUR.1 movement certificate; 7012 for a declaration of origin made out by an approved exporter in accordance with the provisions of Article 22 of Appendix I to the Regional Convention on Pan-Euro-Mediterranean Preferential Rules of Origin.

For a declaration of origin made out by an exporter for any consignment of goods consisting of one or more packages originating from a particular country, the total value of which does not exceed EUR 6,000, code 7016 will be used.

As reported, following parliament's ratification in July of the Free Trade Agreement between Ukraine and Türkiye, then-Economy Minister Oleksiy Sobolev specified that for Ukrainian goods the agreement provides for full liberalization for 84% of product groups and tariff quotas for 6% of product groups, within which a zero or reduced duty rate applies up to the quota limit.