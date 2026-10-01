Ukrnafta sells 1 bln liters of fuel in 9M 2026, exceeding full-year 2025 result

Ukraine's largest network of filling stations, UKRNAFTA, sold 1 billion liters of fuel from January through September 2026, Ukrnafta said in a press release on Thursday.

“For comparison, the network sold almost 1 billion liters over the whole of 2025. This year, this figure was exceeded in just nine months,” the company said.

Ukrnafta Chairman of the Management Board Bohdan Kukura said the result was due to the daily work of the company's large team, including operators, cashiers, filling station attendants, logistics specialists, network management and everyone ensuring the stable operation of filling stations across the country.

“I thank our customers. One billion liters is primarily millions of your refuelings and your trust in UKRNAFTA,” he said.

Ukrnafta is Ukraine's largest oil producer and operates across the full oil and gas production cycle, including exploration, oil and gas production, oilfield services and management of Ukraine's largest network of filling stations under the UKRNAFTA brand.

The company produces hydrocarbons from 1,789 oil and 167 gas wells.

The shareholders of Ukrnafta are Naftogaz of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. Since 2022, the company has been under state management and is implementing a large-scale business transformation.

In 2025, Ukrnafta became the leader of the extractive industry with revenue of UAH 99.6 billion, according to Opendatabot's Best Enterprises Index.

The UKRNAFTA filling station network is Ukraine's largest, with about 650 filling stations, and ranks among the top three by fuel sales volumes. The UKRNAFTA brand has consolidated networks previously operating under the Glusco, Shell and U.Go brands.