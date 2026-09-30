McDonald's cuts Ukraine menu items following supplier warehouse attack

McDonald's Ukraine Ltd., which develops the fast-food restaurant chain in Ukraine, has announced a temporary reduction of its menu following damage to a partner's warehouse.

"Due to damage to our logistics partner's warehouse as a result of a recent drone attack, a shortened menu is temporarily in effect at all McDonald's restaurants in Ukraine. You can check which dishes are currently available at your restaurant via the McDonald's app, our delivery partners' apps, or directly in the restaurant," the company told Interfax-Ukraine.

As reported, on Friday, September 25, Russian troops launched drone strikes against a warehouse used by the fast-food chain, resulting in the loss of significant product reserves at the company's logistics partner. No one was injured, and the company is actively working to stabilize supplies, McDonald's stated at the time.

All McDonald's restaurants in Ukraine operate in compliance with enhanced safety protocols: during an air raid alert, restaurants temporarily suspend operations so that employees and visitors can move to the nearest shelter, resuming service after the all-clear is given. Employees receive full wages regardless of the time spent in the shelter during their shift.

The first McDonald's establishment in Ukraine opened on May 24, 1997, in Kyiv. Today, McDonald's employs nearly 11,000 Ukrainians, operating 131 establishments across 44 populated areas. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the company has opened 43 new locations.

According to the Opendatabot analytical system, McDonald's in Ukraine generated UAH 21.3 billion in revenue for 2025, which is 26.6% higher than the same period last year. Net profit increased by 21.3% to UAH 1.567 billion. Last year, the company paid UAH 3.5 billion in taxes to the budget.

"McDonald's in Ukraine is a founding partner and the largest corporate partner of the Ronald McDonald House Charities Ukraine.

The owner of McDonald's Ukraine Ltd. is listed as MCD Europe Limited with a 100% stake (London, United Kingdom).