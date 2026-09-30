PM Koretsky calls on local authorities to check backup power readiness after Russian energy strikes

Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky has called on local authorities to check the readiness of backup power systems at critical facilities in communities and to complete all installation and connection work as quickly as possible following Russian strikes on the energy sector.

"Russia has moved to massive strikes on energy infrastructure. Tonight, energy facilities in Kyiv, the region, and other regions were attacked by missiles and drones. Starting from summer, there has practically not been a day when the enemy did not attack energy infrastructure. But such a massive and combined attack has occurred for the first time since the end of the last heating season. As a result of the nighttime attack, there is damage and destruction. I expect a detailed report on the state of the equipment and restoration timelines," Koretsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Prime Minister emphasized that local authorities must check the readiness of backup power systems for critical facilities in communities and finalize all installation and hookup operations promptly.

According to him, a total of 11 regions of the country have been under attack since yesterday evening, and besides energy targets, the enemy struck residential buildings, social infrastructure, civilian enterprises, and the railway.

"As of this minute, 14 casualties are known across the country. Unfortunately, five people have died, including a child. Sincere condolences to family and friends. In many regions, the threat of repeated strikes persists. All victims are receiving necessary assistance. Emergency rescue and restoration work and elimination of the aftermath of the attack are underway," Koretsky noted.