Ukraine's Metinvest mining unit tightens worker safety rules

The United Mining and Processing Plant of Metinvest Group, comprising the Central, Inhulets and Northern Mining and Processing Plants, is tightening safety requirements for employees and conducting corresponding annual training courses.

According to the company, United Mining is developing a practical training system for work involving significant risks. It allows employees to practice safe work methods in conditions as close as possible to real-life situations.

The program is designed to run for one year: it began last month and is scheduled to be completed by August 2027. During the year, all employees whose work is directly associated with top risks will undergo training. A total of 6,211 employees are expected to be trained. So far, 179 employees have already completed the practical training.

Occupational safety begins with knowledge that is reinforced through practical training. For this purpose, five training grounds have been established at United Mining. Two are designed for practicing electrical safety skills in electrical installations of up to 1,000 volts and above 1,000 volts; another is for training in the LOTO system (Lockout-Tagout-Verification); the fourth is for the safe movement of loads using lifting equipment; and the fifth is for performing work at height.

"The development of training grounds and practical training sessions is an important part of the work carried out by Metinvest enterprises, including the mining and processing plants, to create a safe working environment," said Dmytro Chyrva, United Mining and Processing Plant director for occupational health, industrial safety and environmental protection.

As reported, Metinvest introduced a new operating model for its Kryvy Rih mining enterprises, placing the mining and processing plants in Kryvy Rih under unified management.

Metinvest is a vertically integrated group of mining and steel companies. Its enterprises are located in Ukraine – in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, as well as in the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States. The holding's principal shareholders are SCM Group (71.24%) and Smart Holding (23.76%). Metinvest Holding LLC is the management company of Metinvest Group.