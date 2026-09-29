Ukrainian govt bills transfer of state coal and uranium assets to local ownership

The government has submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a bill on transferring to communal ownership real estate belonging to state-owned coal mining and coal processing enterprises and state-owned enterprises engaged in the extraction and processing of uranium ores that are in the process of liquidation, the Ukrainian Energy Ministry said Monday.

"Transferring such property to territorial communities will make it possible to ensure its effective use in accordance with local needs," the ministry said. The initiative will also help attract donors and potential investors for the development of areas formerly occupied by mines.

"We count on parliamentary support for this bill, which will accelerate the transformation of mining communities into centers of prosperity and development," the Energy Ministry said.