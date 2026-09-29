Zelenskyy, EBRD President discuss ways to attract investment to support Ukrainian exports

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a meeting in Kyiv with Odile Renaud-Basso, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Odile Renaud-Basso, discussed Ukraine's energy sector, logistics, and opportunities to attract investment to support Ukrainian exports.

"We talked about our energy sector, logistics, and data centers, which are constantly under attack due to Russia's escalation. It is important that our partners help rebuild everything the Russians are trying to destroy. We also discussed additional steps to support our people and economy, particularly opportunities to attract investment to support Ukrainian exports," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The president said due to constant Russian attacks, a significant portion of the food supply – on which countries on virtually every continent depend – remains in Ukraine.

"There are specific areas – financial and infrastructure – where the EBRD can help. It's important to make all of this a reality," he said.