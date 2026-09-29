Cabinet allocates over UAH 518 mln to strengthen backup information systems of state bodies – PM Koretsky

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 518.3 million to strengthen backup information systems of state bodies, Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky said.

"Amid Russian attacks on digital infrastructure, the government has allocated UAH 518.3 million from the reserve fund to strengthen backup information systems of state bodies," Koretsky said on Telegram.

According to him, the funds will be used to create geographically separated backup environments and facilities, cloud infrastructure, and to purchase server equipment, software, and backup and recovery systems.

In the prime minister's view, this will allow state systems and services to resume operations more quickly in the event of damage caused by attacks or cyberattacks.

"We must be prepared for different scenarios, including the worst ones," he said.

As reported, on Sept 25, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief had been held, with decisions made to accelerate production of interceptors for jet-powered drones and protect Ukrainian data centers.