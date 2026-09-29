Ukrainian farmers harvest 34.3 mln tonnes of grain and pulses, 8.4 mln tonnes of oilseeds

Ukrainian farmers as of Sept 29 had harvested 34.3 million tonnes of grain and pulses from 7.1 million hectares, or 61% of the projected area, the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food reported.

The average yield of grain and pulses was 4.82 tonnes per hectare.

The harvest of wheat, barley and peas has been completed. Farmers harvested 26 million tonnes of wheat from 5.11 million hectares at an average yield of 5.08 tonnes per hectare, 6.6 million tonnes of barley from 1.48 million hectares (4.46 tonnes per hectare), and 812,300 tonnes of peas from 301,900 hectares (2.69 tonnes per hectare).

Corn harvesting has yielded 789,000 tonnes from 153,300 hectares at a yield of 5.15 tonnes per hectare, millet 75,400 tonnes from 32,800 hectares (2.3 tonnes per hectare), and buckwheat 44,700 tonnes from 34,700 hectares (1.3 tonnes per hectare).

The largest volumes of grain and pulses were harvested by farmers in Odesa region, at 5.6 million tonnes, Dnipropetrovsk region, at 2.76 million tonnes, and Mykolaiv region, at 2.65 million tonnes.

Meanwhile, farmers have harvested more than 8.4 million tonnes of oilseeds. Rapeseed harvesting has been completed, with 3.87 million tonnes harvested from 1.33 million hectares at an average yield of 2.91 tonnes per hectare. Sunflower harvesting has yielded 3.36 million tonnes from 1.66 million hectares (2.03 tonnes per hectare), and soybeans 1.22 million tonnes from 571,400 hectares (2.13 tonnes per hectare).

Sugar beet harvesting is under way, with 296,500 tonnes dug from 5,800 hectares at an average yield of 51.12 tonnes per hectare.