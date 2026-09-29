Gazmerezhi receives 2,300 applications for gas network connections in 2026, equal to combined total for previous two years

Gazorozpodilni Merezhi Ukrainy LLC (Gazmerezhi) received more than 2,300 applications from businesses in 2026 related to connections to gas networks, the company's board chair, Liudmyla Kinder, has said.

“This year, Gazmerezhi received more than 2,300 applications from businesses for connections to gas networks, reconstruction of facilities and other construction works. More than 1,200 connections have already been completed, with the rest at various stages of implementation,” Kinder said on Facebook on Monday.

According to her, Gazmerezhi has received almost 4,600 applications for connections since 2024, meaning that the number of applications in 2026 was equal to the combined total for the previous two years.

“These figures represent very different businesses, production and commercial facilities, expansion of enterprises, new capacities, boiler houses. The role of gas-fired generation is growing separately today, including cogeneration, gas-piston and gas-turbine units, and gas generators,” Kinder said.

She added that the speed at which businesses can implement their projects also depends on Gazmerezhi, while in the case of generation, the company helps determine how the energy resilience of businesses and communities will be ensured.

Kinder stressed that the company clearly understands that it needs to pay more attention to connections.

As reported, according to First Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine already has 1.8 GW of distributed gas-fired generation in operation.