Lviv and EBRD sign EUR 21 mln agreement to boost electric transport resilience against power outages

Lviv and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have signed an agreement to implement a project estimated at EUR 21 million, aimed at making the city's electric transport system more resilient to power outages, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy announced.

The project involves integrating 20 traction substations and three depots into a unified electrical grid and installing energy storage systems. This is expected to provide up to 7.5 hours of autonomous operation for the city's electric transport.

According to Sadovy, more than 150,000 passengers use Lviv's trams and trolleybuses daily.

During EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso's visit to Lviv, the parties also visited the UNBROKEN center, where they discussed rehabilitation, veteran support, and training programs.

In addition, the EBRD President planted a tree at the Hrybovychi landfill site.

"This place clearly demonstrates the meaning of our partnership with the EBRD. An area that was once one of Lviv's biggest environmental problems is today being transformed into a garden," Sadovy wrote on Telegram.

"I thank Odile Renaud-Basso and the entire EBRD team for their trust in Lviv and for a partnership defined by concrete actions," the mayor added.