Russian strike damages OKKO filling complex in Kyiv – network

The OKKO filling station network has reported that one of its complexes in Kyiv was damaged by Russian strikes on Monday, noting that there were no casualties.

"Today, as a result of an enemy attack, one of our filling complexes in Kyiv was damaged... Fortunately, no one was injured, and that is the most important thing for us," OKKO said in a statement on Facebook.

The company explained that the filling station team acted in a coordinated manner and in accordance with safety protocols; during the air raid alert, employees promptly halted operations and moved to a shelter.

"Currently, relevant services are working at the scene. We are assessing the extent of the damage and determining the scope of necessary restoration work," OKKO noted.

As reported, early Monday morning, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko informed that fuel dispensers were damaged and a fire broke out in the Obolon district as a result of a UAV hit.

A few days earlier, Serhiy Fedorenko, acting chairman of the board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, noted that in recent weeks, Russian troops had attacked Ukrnafta filling complexes for the sixth time. Hits on WOG network oil depots were also reported.