Latest news Press centre
Subscription

Sections

Stories

For clients

About agency Products & Services Press centre Careers Contacts
Economy

Opendatabot reports attack on its Dnipro office, operations continue as usual

1 min read
Add as source

Opendatabot, a Ukrainian service and IT company that provides access to state data from major public registries for citizens and businesses, has reported an attack on its office in Dnipro.

"Today, the Opendatabot office in Dnipro came under a Russian attack. Fortunately, there are no casualties among the team. This will not affect the operation of the services – automation and all systems are working in normal mode," the company said in a statement on Facebook on Monday.The message notes that all details and official comments will be provided later.

Earlier, a drone attack was reported on a business center in downtown Dnipro, where three people were killed and 12 others were injured.

#attack #opendatabot #dnipro
Add as source
Read news in the official Telegram channel Add «Interfax-Ukraine» as a preferred source in Google

IMPORTANT