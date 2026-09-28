Opendatabot reports attack on its Dnipro office, operations continue as usual

Opendatabot, a Ukrainian service and IT company that provides access to state data from major public registries for citizens and businesses, has reported an attack on its office in Dnipro.

"Today, the Opendatabot office in Dnipro came under a Russian attack. Fortunately, there are no casualties among the team. This will not affect the operation of the services – automation and all systems are working in normal mode," the company said in a statement on Facebook on Monday. The message notes that all details and official comments will be provided later.

Earlier, a drone attack was reported on a business center in downtown Dnipro, where three people were killed and 12 others were injured.