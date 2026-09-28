Cabinet keeps current preferential gas prices until March 31 – Koretsky

The Cabinet of Ministers has kept the current preferential gas prices for the population and heat producers in place until March 31, i.e., until the end of the heating season, Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky has reported.

"This decision was adopted under the moratorium on tariff increases introduced by Parliament for the period of martial law, and taking into account the difficult socio-economic situation in the country," Koretsky wrote in a Telegram channel.

According to him, in fulfillment of obligations to international partners, the government, together with other authorities, is working to improve the tariff policy system and introduce fair and transparent tariff formation while simultaneously increasing targeted assistance to those who truly need it.

According to First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Energy of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, for the population, this means that the price of gas will remain unchanged throughout the entire autumn-winter period.

"This will also make it possible to preserve preferential tariffs for heat supply enterprises, extend the terms for the sale of natural gas to gas distribution system operators and for cogeneration in frontline territories," he wrote in a Telegram channel.

Shmyhal emphasized that this will make it possible to ensure reliable and uninterrupted supply of natural gas, the security and reliability of the natural gas market's functioning, the stable operation of heat facilities, and Ukraine's energy system as a general rule.

"Despite significant losses in the sector as a result of Russian attacks, the state will continue to create conditions to protect people," he wrote.