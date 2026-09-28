Russian attack damages Zammler logistics warehouse in Ukraine

One of the warehouses of Zammler Group in Kyiv region was damaged in a drone attack on Sunday, no casualties are reported, the company's press service said.

"Unfortunately, today the enemy hit a warehouse where ZAMMLER had been operating for many years. The main thing is that there were no human casualties," the company said on Facebook.

Zammler Group is a Ukrainian group of 3PL logistics companies with offices in Europe and Asia. The group's companies provide all types of logistics services for the B2B segment. The group operates eight warehouse complexes in Ukraine with a total area of more than 50,000 square meters, primarily Class A facilities, and owns its own fleet in Ukraine and Poland consisting of more than 100 trucks.