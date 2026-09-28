Ukraine mobile operator Kyivstar HQ damaged in Russian strike, no casualties reported

Ukraine's largest mobile operator, Kyivstar, reported damage to the company's headquarters building on Dehtiarivska Street in Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky district as a result of a Russian strike on Sunday.

Kyivstar's press service told Interfax-Ukraine, specifying that none of the company's employees was injured.

Kyivstar's headquarters building had previously been damaged in Russian attacks. In particular, on September 11, a drone attack destroyed the office of the company's engineering team at the same location.

After that, on September 17, another building housing Kyivstar equipment in Kyiv region was attacked.

As reported, in the first half of 2026, Kyivstar increased revenue by 29.1% compared with the same period in 2025, to UAH 28.9 billion, while in dollar terms it rose by 22.8%, to $662 million. EBITDA profit increased by 24.5%, to UAH 15.8 billion, or by 17.8%, to $361 million.

The total number of Kyivstar subscribers in the second quarter of 2026 fell by 2.8% compared with the same quarter of 2025, to 21.8 million.

Kyivstar in September decided to merge regional fixed broadband internet provider Lan Trace LLC (Boryspil), which it acquired in 2024 for $2 million.

According to data from the YouControl resource, Lan Trace's revenue in the first half of this year increased by 2.7%, to UAH 21.11 million, while net profit rose 6.4-fold, to UAH 3.35 million.