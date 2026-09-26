Koretsky holds meeting on $27 bln in additional defense funding

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky has held a meeting with the Ministry of Defense regarding the provision of $27 billion in additional funding for defense needs for the current year.

“Held a meeting with the Ministry of Defense on closing the additional $27B defense funding request for this year. Some of these funds are needed right now to prepay deliveries expected in Q1 2027,” he said on X.

He noted that part of the amount will be covered by internal resources - by redistribution of funds within the framework of existing programs. This is a task for the Ministry of Finance, added Koretsky.

According to him, the Ukrainian government is also counting on the support of the EU and on direct negotiations at the level of the defense departments with NATO countries and other partners to cover this need for financing.

“In parallel, we need to unlock external financing tied to our commitments with international partners — which requires passing specific legislation and decisions under the Government's plan. We're working closely with Parliament on this every day,” the PM summed up.