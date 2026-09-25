Ukraine's Fozzy Group to cut staff starting Nov 1

Trading and industrial group Fozzy Group has announced staff cuts effective November 1 among the holding company's office teams, Silpo supermarket chain personnel and logistics staff due to the consequences of destruction.

"Today, at internal meetings, we announced organizational changes that will take place starting Nov. 1. Unfortunately, this means that we will have to part ways with some colleagues from the holding company's office teams, the Silpo chain and logistics. Earlier, similar changes took place at MAUDAU and in the IT teams of TEMABIT Software Development and E-commerce & Ecosystem. This is a forced decision related to the fact that the war is increasingly affecting our work," the group said on LinkedIn.

Fozzy Group recalled that from August 1 to September 25 alone, Russian forces destroyed or damaged more than 20 facilities, including distribution centers, supermarkets and production facilities.

"We have lost part of our infrastructure and inventories, while maintaining uninterrupted operations has become significantly more difficult and expensive. Under these circumstances, we have to reconsider where to focus our efforts and resources. We are suspending some projects and tasks, abandoning others, and looking for new solutions for still others," the group said in a press release.

At the same time, Fozzy Group continues to operate, open new stores, restore damaged facilities and restructure its logistics. The group continues to hire employees for these areas – at supermarkets, warehouses and production facilities across Ukraine.

"Our task now is to keep the business strong enough to serve our customers and have the resources to restore what the war continues to destroy. The most difficult part of these changes is saying goodbye to people, colleagues who have worked with us for years, created projects and developed the business. We will do everything possible to support them during this period and help them find new jobs – with resumes, recommendations and assistance in finding open positions," the group assured.

The Fozzy Group trading and industrial group has more than 825 retail outlets across the country. The company operates retail chains in various formats: Silpo supermarkets, Fozzy wholesale hypermarkets, Fora convenience stores, Thrash!Траш! discount stores, Bila Romashka pharmacy supermarkets and E-ZOO pet stores.